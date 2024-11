Greek shipowner George Economou has made a surprise move in the shipbuilding market by ordering a series of container vessels.

The deal marks Economou’s return to the sector after four years and his first-ever newbuilding order for boxships — excluding an aborted transaction in China about a decade ago.

According to several shipbuilding and market sources, Economou’s TMS Group is behind the order for four 7,900-teu newbuildings announced on Monday by HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (HJSC).