Greek shipowner George Economou is planning to boost his presence in the container ship sector with up to 10 newbuildings worth about $1.4bn.

Economou returned to the boxship business after a four-year hiatus in November and is now pursuing shipyard enquiries for a series of dual-fuelled 11,500-teu vessels.

Shipbuilding players said Economou’s TMS Group is in talks with two Chinese shipbuilders, Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard and Hengli Shipbuilding.