Greek shipowner George Economou is splashing out around $1.4bn for a series of new neo-panamax container ships.

Newbuilding players said Economou’s TMS Group has struck a deal with Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard for up to 10 dual-fuelled 11,400-teu boxships.

TMS is said to have commissioned the Chinese shipyard to build six firm newbuildings.