Germany’s D. Oltmann Reederei (RDO) continues to grow its fleet with the purchase of two wide-beam panamax container ships from South Korea’s Kmarin Group.

The Bremen-based shipowner is buying the 4,582-teu Kmarin Azur and Kmarin Atlantica (both built 2013) in a deal that takes the South Korean owner out of the boxship sector.

Price is said to be slightly less than the $53m each that the vessels came close to fetching in July, although the ships have still risen in value by 60% over the year on a charter-free basis.