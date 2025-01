Germany’s Elbdeich Reederi is said to have expanded its orderbook with up to four container ship newbuildings.

Shipbuilding players said the company has struck a deal with state-owned CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding for dual-fuelled 1,900-teu boxships.

The deal spans two firm vessels and includes option for an additional two ships, sources believe.

One shipbuilding broker tells TradeWinds that Elbdeich has already inked the feeder boxships contract with the Chinese shipyard.