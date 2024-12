Gianluigi Aponte has taken MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company’s container ship newbuilding orderbook beyond $20bn with its latest deal in China.

The world’s largest liner company has returned to Hengli Heavy Industry and ordered 10 LNG dual-fuelled 24,000-teu boxships, according to shipbuilding brokers.

MSC is said to be paying about $230m each for the ultra-large boxships.