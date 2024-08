Gianluigi Aponte’s MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has taken its spending on newbuildings past $5bn this week with an order at China’s Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard.

Like its previous play at Jiangsu Hantong, the shipowner is providing a catalyst for expansion of the yard, which is creating fresh capacity to meet the demand.

MSC is already the largest container line in the business following a huge investment drive.