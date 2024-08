Gianluigi Aponte’s enormous appetite for newbuildings has continued with an order for 18 large vessels at shipyards in China, sources say.

It extends a remarkable investment run for his MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, which is believed to have passed $7bn in the past couple of weeks.

MSC was believed to have splashed out about $5bn in ordering up to 24 mega-size container vessels last week, as TradeWinds has reported.