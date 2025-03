Greece’s Global Ship Lease (GSL) has confirmed sale-and-purchase deals for seven midsize and smaller container ships.

The New York-listed tonnage provider has sold three older ships for a total of $54.5m, more than double their combined book value of $24.9m, the company said.

The 2,200-teu Akiteta (built 2002) and sister ship Keta (built 2003) have either been delivered or will be delivered to their new owner in the first half of the year.