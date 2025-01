Aristides Pittas sold one of the three container ships he said a fortnight ago he would spin off from his US-listed company Euroseas, to become part of a separate venture for vintage vessels.

The sale of the 2,008-teu Diamantis P (built 1998) confirms rather than invalidates the spin-off plan, the Greek owner clarified in a statement late on Thursday.

“The very fact of the sale of Diamantis P, instead of pursuing employment options, is a testament of executing this strategy,” Pittas stated.