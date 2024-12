Cypriot owner Castor Maritime is taking a loss from the sale of a sub-panamax boxship.

The Nasdaq-listed company said the 2,700-teu Ariana A (built 2005) will leave the fleet for $16.5m.

The buyer is an unnamed unaffiliated third party.

The vessel, commercially controlled by Emes Feedering in Italy, is expected to be delivered to its new owner during the first quarter of 2025.