Greek owner Chartworld Shipping is selling four wide-beam container vessels worth an estimated $152m to French liner giant CMA CGM.

The 15-year-old, 3,650-teu boxships in the CMA CGM Africa series are reported sold with charters attached for an undisclosed price.

The deal sees ownership of the CMA CGM Africa One, CMA CGM Africa Two, CMA CGM Africa Three and CMA CGM Africa Four (all built 2010) go full circle.