Major container ship owner Contships Logistics is adding three sales to the string of secondhand transactions it has concluded since late last year to renew its fleet.

The Greek company is the world’s largest independent owner in the 900-teu to 1,500-teu range, with a $100m bond trading in Oslo.

It is in the process of divesting the 966-teu Contship Fun (built 2006), Contship Sun (built 2007) and Contship Gem (built 2010), according to market sources.