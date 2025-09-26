Greek owner Contships stacks cash and steps up renewal moves with sale to MSC

Arctic Securities and Fearnley Securities senior managers joined Pateras in Athens to celebrate the successful tap issue. (From left) Niklas Bedranowsky and Robert Christiansen of Arctic Securities, Nikolas Pateras of Contships Logistics, Peter Wessel of Fearnley Securities, Kristian Hammarstrom of Arctic Securities and Rasmus Wikborg of Fearnley Securities.

Photo: Contships Logistics