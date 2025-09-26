Containers

Greek owner Contships stacks cash and steps up renewal moves with sale to MSC

Greek owner presses on with another S&P move, sidestepping newbuilding rush

Arctic Securities and Fearnley Securities senior managers joined Pateras in Athens to celebrate the successful tap issue. (From left) Niklas Bedranowsky and Robert Christiansen of Arctic Securities, Nikolas Pateras of Contships Logistics, Peter Wessel of Fearnley Securities, Kristian Hammarstrom of Arctic Securities and Rasmus Wikborg of Fearnley Securities.
TradeWinds correspondentAthens
Published 26 September 2025, 10:54Updated 26 September 2025, 11:21
Contships LogisticsContships ManagementSale and purchaseFeeder container shipsMSC Mediterranean Shipping Company