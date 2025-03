Fresh from raising $100m on the Nordic bond market two months ago, Greek boxship owner Contships Logistics announced the acquisition of five units from Oslo-listed peer MPC Container Ships late on Tuesday.

The quintet includes a pair of 1,992-teu vessels — the biggest ever to be bought by Greek owner Nikolas Pateras, who sees his fleet expand to 45 vessels, bolstering Contships’ role as one of the world’s biggest independent owners of feeder container ships.