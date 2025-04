Atlas Corp-owned Seaspan Corp is hiving off more container ships.

The 4,526-teu Seaspan Chiba and Seaspan Kobe (both built 2011) are being sold to Greek owner Cosmoship Management in a deal worth more than $100m, say sale-and-purchase sources.

The Samsung-built vessels are reported sold on private terms and have an estimated market value of $52m each, according to VesselsValue.