Noatum Maritime, the shipping arm of Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group, has revealed the addition of an LNG dual-fuel pure car-truck carrier to its fleet.

Market sources say the ship is a resale of a Chinese-built newbuilding that Noatum acquired from Atlas Maritime of Greece, which has also sold a second newbuilding with delivery later this year.

The 7,000-ceu vessels were initially part of a quartet ordered by Atlas from Chinese shipbuilder CIMC Raffles at a reported cost of $85m each, according to VesselsValue data.