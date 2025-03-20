Hapag-Lloyd chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen says major changes to the proposed US port fees are needed to avoid massive costs to liner operators.

He expects changes to the proposed levy on Chinese-built container ships will lead to something more reasonable and palatable.

“It is clear that when you look at the proposals as they are on the table right now, that that would cause massive extra costs for all shipping lines, not only for Hapag-Lloyd,” the liner boss told its annual press conference today.