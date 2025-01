German liner operator Hapag-Lloyd has taken to social media to celebrate a new milestone in its 177-year history – its fleet strength has reached 300 owned and chartered vessels for the first time ever.

The 300th ship comes in the form of Reederei Nord’s 1,930-teu Nordatlantic, a newbuilding that has just been delivered by Chinese shipbuilder CCSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding.