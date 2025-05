German shipowner Hapag-Lloyd has switched shipyard selections for its next tranches of LNG dual-fuel container ship newbuildings from Chinese shipyards to competitors in South Korea and back again, on price and US port call fee moves.

Newbuilding sources and those following the company said Hapag-Lloyd initially started discussions with shipyards in China on a series of up to 12 ships of about 12,500 teu and six to eight 16,000-teu vessels.