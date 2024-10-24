Hapag-Lloyd AG is raising its earnings outlook for the financial year 2024.
Group Ebitda is now expected to be in the range of $4.6bn to $5bn, up from previous estimates of between $3.5bn and $4.6bn.
Group Ebit is put at $2.4bn
German carrier raises earnings forecast after stronger demand and improved rates
