Hapag-Lloyd AG is raising its earnings outlook for the financial year 2024.

Group Ebitda is now expected to be in the range of $4.6bn to $5bn, up from previous estimates of between $3.5bn and $4.6bn.

Group Ebit is put at $2.4bn