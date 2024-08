German’s Hapag-Lloyd is expected to draw up an initial shortlist of shipyards within days, following its tender for up to 30 LNG dual-fuelled container ship newbuildings.

Brokers and newbuilding sources named Chinese yards New Times Shipbuilding, Jiangnan Shipyard, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and newcomer Hengli Heavy Industry among those wanting to compete for a mix of tonnage.