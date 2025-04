Fearnley Securities analysts believe Zim may have taken too big a risk in sealing boxship charters worth $2.3bn.

The New York-listed Israeli container line said on Monday that it has agreed to take 10 11,500-teu LNG dual-fuel newbuildings from George Economou’s TMS Group and Idan Ofer’s Kenon Holdings over a long-term period from delivery in China in 2027 and 2028.