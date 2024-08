South Korea’s HMM is wasting little time in spending its profit to grow its fleet.

It has spent $60.5m on three 19-year-old feeder container ships.

Container ship players said HMM acquired the 2005-built trio from two companies — Regional Container Lines (RCL) and MPC Container Ships (MPC).

Sources said it bought the 2,478-teu AS Paola from tonnage provider MPC and acquired the 2,378-teu Wana Bhum and Xutra Bhum from RCL.