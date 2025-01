Hoegh Autoliners has announced two new contracts as its renewal push winds down.

The Oslo-listed car carrier owner said on Friday that the two contracts, with “two major international car producers” can run as long as two years and are worth at least $100m each.

“We are pleased to be chosen again as the preferred shipping partner for these two world-leading car producers, with whom we have a long-standing relationship,” said chief executive Andreas Enger.