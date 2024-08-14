The car carrier market is shifting from a period of skyrocketing rates to stability and Hoegh Autoliners is looking to capitalise.

The Oslo-based shipowner’s chief executive Andreas Enger said the company is now looking to secure longer-term deals in efforts to optimise its backlog during its second quarter earnings presentation on Wednesday.

“We are continuing to increase our contract coverage,” he said during a live presentation held in conjunction with the Norwegian political week Arendalsuka.