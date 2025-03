Hoegh Autoliners is taking ownership of one of its leased vessels.

The Oslo-listed car carrier owner said on Wednesday that it had exercised a $36.5m purchase option on the 7,850-ceu Hoegh Copenhagen (built 2010), which it had been leasing from compatriot investment vehicle ParCar.

“The purchase of Hoegh Copenhagen will realise value gains from taking direct ownership to a leased vessel,” chief executive Andreas Enger said in a statement.