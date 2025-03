Hong Kong-listed container ship operator SITC International Holdings saw net profit almost doubled on-year (up 93.5%) to $1.03bn for 2024.

Its revenue rose 25.9% to $3.06bn in 2024, from $2.43bn in 2023.

The intra-Asian specialist associated the surge in its financials to “a combined effect” of an upswing in container shipping volumes and average freight rates.