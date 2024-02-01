Houthi militants fired two missiles in the direction of a CMA CGM-operated container ship that is linked to US banking giant JP Morgan.

US Central Command said on Thursday that two anti-ship ballistic missiles were launched from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen, and the 8,600-teu container ship Koi (built 2011) was the likely target, though the vessel is undamaged.

But a source with knowledge of the situation said that the Koi was operating in the convoy and it was not clear which ship was targeted.