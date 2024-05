The Houthi regime in Yemen has announced the start of a “fourth phase” of escalating attacks against shipping heading to Israeli ports.

The country's military forces would attempt to hit any ship “within our range” that is heading to Israeli ports in the Mediterranean Sea, said spokesman Yahya Saree.

The Iran-backed group has launched dozens of missile and drone strikes against shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November to show support for Palestinians in the Gaza War.