South African authorities are trying to recover dozens of containers lost from container ships along its east coast in winter storms.

The two most recent incidents involve vessels operated by CMA CGM and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, according to the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA).

The 13,200-teu CMA CGM Belem (built 2024) is currently in the port of Ngqurha, having lost 99 boxes last month.