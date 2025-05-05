India and Pakistan have stopped all maritime trade between the two countries following a terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in April.

The Hindu Times reported that India banned the direct or indirect import or export of any goods with immediate effect.

Pakistan then issued its own ban on Indian trade.

The Indian move was made in the interests of national security and public policy, the government said.

India’s exports to Pakistan between April 2024 and January this were put at $447.65m, with imports just $0.42m.

The Indian Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification on Friday that “any exception to this prohibition will require approval of Government of India”.

Pakistan sends fruit, nuts, oil seeds and medicinal plants into India.

India has also announced the expulsion of Pakistani military attachés and the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960.

Pakistan said all trade with India has been suspended, including the import of goods through a third country.

Indian exports mainly organic chemicals and pharmaceutical products to Pakistan. This accounted for about 60% of the total trade.

Other exports include sugar and confectionary, vegetables, coffee, tea and spices, cereals and petroleum products.

In 2019, the Pulwama attack on Indian police forces in Kashmir by a suicide bomber killed 40 people.

After this, India raised the import duty to 200% on all goods imported from Pakistan.

In 2017/18, Pakistan’s exports to India were $488.5m.

India also withdrew most-favoured-nation status from Pakistan.