Indonesian container line PT Temas TBK, also known as Temas Lines, is awaiting the arrival of up to 16 general cargo vessels in August this year, as part of its fleet renewal plans.

The Indonesian-listed company had ordered eight newbuilds which will run on LNG while the other eight are secondhand vessels.

“The newbuilds are all running on LNG and all are single-fuel vessels,” Temas Lines advisor Faty Khusumo told TradeWinds, saying that the single-fuel aspect was risky and scary as the vessels could run out of fuel halfway and there would be no alternative.