Iran has freed the crew of the seized MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company-managed container ship MSC Aries following its hijacking last month.

Foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the captain and the remaining 23 other seafarers would be allowed to leave the country.

But the vessel will remain under Iran’s control, he added, according to Reuters.

The 15,000-teu Portugal-flag vessel (built 2020) was seized on 13 April in apparent retaliation for Israel’s bombing of Iran’s embassy in Syria.

An Indian cadet was allowed to fly home in April.

The crew consists of 17 other Indians, plus four Filipinos, and others from Estonia, Pakistan and Russia.

“The seized ship, which turned off its radar in Iran’s territorial waters and jeopardised the security of navigation, is under judicial detention,” Amirabdollahian said, according to a foreign ministry post on X late on Thursday night.

The minister added the release was a humanitarian act.

MSC is also the operator and charterer of the MSC Aries, which is owned by an affiliate of UK-based Zodiac Maritime, owned by Israeli tycoon Eyal Ofer, based in Monaco.

At the end of April, after receiving criticism from the International Maritime Organization over the hijacking, Iran indicated the crew could be allowed out of the country soon.

‘Serious concern’

“The humanitarian issue of the release of the ship’s crew is of serious concern to us,” Amirabdollahian told his Portuguese counterpart, Paulo Rangel, during a telephone conversation at the time.

The 24 seafarers were all in good health, had received consular access and the ambassadors of their respective countries had been “informed of their release and extradition”, Amir-Abdollahian was quoted as saying.

MSC has not commented.

Portugal has defended the ship’s master, notifying Iranian authorities that he had a right to switch off its AIS.

Speaking at the IMO last month, Iran’s representative described the seizure of the MSC Aries as a “technical issue” and that its crew would be repatriated based on “minimum safe manning standards”.