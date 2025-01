Shipping is in wait-and-see mode when it comes to the Red Sea reopening.

Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire on Wednesday, leading to speculation that the Yemen-based Houthis — who began attacking commercial ships in late 2023 ostensibly in retaliation for Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip — might call off the broadsides for good.

But sources tell TradeWinds it is unlikely any owners will rush back into the region.