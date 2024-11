A German-managed cargo ship is unloading a controversial cargo of explosives allegedly destined for Israel.

The 8,000-dwt Kathrin (built 2010) arrived off Alexandria, Egypt, on 28 October, AIS data shows.

There has been no signal from the ship for nearly four days, but the port’s website says the Egyptian Maritime Consultant Office (EMCO) was responsible for receiving it and “unloading” its “military” cargo.