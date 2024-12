One of Elbdeich Group’s two partners is stepping back from the operational side of the German feeder shipowner after 18 years.

Jens Moje will leave his role as managing director but will continue to be an investor in the business, despite selling his shares in the operational part of the shipowning group.

“It was not an easy decision for me but I am confident that this is the right time“, Moje said in a release.