The Brazilian port developer constructing a VLCC terminal on the country’s coast is now turning to ultra-large container ships with the help of former AP Moller-Maersk executive Jesper Kjaedegaard.

Porto Central said it has teamed up with consultancy Praxys to create one of Latin America’s largest container terminals.

The facility, which it hopes will become a regional hub serving the largest container ships, will become part of its logistics complex under construction at the Brazilian city of Presidente Kennedy in Espirito Santo state, 400 km north-east of Rio de Janeiro.