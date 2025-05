China’s Jiangsu Ocean Shipping (Josco) is upsizing the container ships it is operating by ordering a series of feedermax newbuildings worth $180m.

State-owned Josco has commissioned Jiangsu Soho Innovation & Technology, also known as Jiangsu Soho Chuangke Shipbuilding, to build four 3,000-teu newbuildings to be delivered in 2027.

The newbuildings would be the largest container vessels under Josco’s control.