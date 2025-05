Erasmus Shipinvest Group, the Athens-based shipowner led by John Su, has continued its push into the feeder container ship sector.

The company has strengthened its fleet with the en-bloc purchase of a pair of feeder boxships from XT Shipping of Israel, according to shipbrokers.

The 1,696-yeu Ela (built 2012) and 1,809-teu Kestrel (built 2013) are understood to have been purchased for a combined sum of about $45m.