Korea Marine Transport Co (KMTC) is re-entering the transpacific trade after a 40-year absence.

The South Korean liner operator, which was last active on the trade in 1985, will operate a joint service with SeaLead Shipping and TS Lines.

The service between China and the US West Coast, starting on 18 June, will deploy a mixed fleet of six 3,000-teu to 10,100-teu vessels, according to Alphaliner.