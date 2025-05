Germany’s Tailwind Shipping Lines has made its first move in the newbuilding space by acquiring five container ships from Peter Dohle Schiffahrts.

The Hamburg-based line has bought five 8,400-teu LNG dual-fuel neo-panamaxes that Dohle ordered in January at China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International.

The ships will be successively integrated into the fleet of Tailwind’s Asia-Mediterranean route, which is currently operated by six vessels of between 5,000 teu and 6,800 teu.