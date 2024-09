The container shipping industry nearly doubled its profit to more than $10bn in the second quarter of the year.

The 11 liner operators that report earnings logged a total net income of $10.2bn in the past three months.

John McCown says container shipping sector can expect even better next quarter. Photo: LinkedIn

That is up 87.7% from $5.4bn in the first three months, according to a quarterly review by US industry expert John McCown.