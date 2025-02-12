Container liner operators have doubled their emissions-related surcharges in response to the European Union’s ever-stricter decarbonisation measures.
Carriers have imposed annual surcharges of up to 150% on the trade from Asia to Europe to counter the rising cost of carbon credits, according to analyst firm Alphaliner.
The charges are necessary to cover the cost of the European Emissions Trading System (ETS) which requires carriers to buy carbon credits to cover 70% of CO2 emissions, up from 40% in 2024.