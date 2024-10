AP Moller-Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd are said to have ordered LNG dual-fuel neo-panamax boxships worth more than $5.8bn at China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

Industry sources have told TradeWinds that Hapag-Lloyd has ordered up to 18 vessels of 17,000 teu each, while Maersk has contracted 10 container ships of similar size, all for delivery between 2027 and 2029.

Sources said Hapag-Lloyd had increased its original plans for 10 firm ships at Yangzijiang — first