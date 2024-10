Container liner shares fell across the board in Europe and Asia after the US port strike ended on Thursday.

AP Moller-Maersk plunged as much as 8.6% in Copenhagen while Hapag-Lloyd lost 12.8% in Frankfurt.

Fearnley Securities analysts Fredrik Dybwad and Nils Thommesen said in a note: “With the strike ending after three days, the impacts of the strike should be short-lived, albeit could lead to some upside pressure on rates over the coming weeks.”