Hapag-Lloyd and AP Moller-Maersk are taking no chances with their Gemini alliance by opting for the safest route from Asia to Europe and the US.

The two liner giants will launch their network on 1 February using the Cape of Good Hope network rather than the route through the Red Sea.

The decision to take the longer route around Africa was made “after thorough consideration, and given the continued safety concerns in the Red Sea”, the companies said in a customer advisory today.