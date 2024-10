A Costamare-owned vessel in the fleet of AP Moller-Maersk has sailed on a route to Dubai after no signs emerged that the Houthis targeted the vessel as they claimed.

As TradeWinds reported on Friday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree announced that the Yemeni militant group launched an operation targeting the 4,957-teu Megalopolis (built 2013).

Saree said on X that the operation involved a number of drones while the vessel was in the Arabian Sea off Oman.