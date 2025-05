Danish liner giant AP Moller-Maersk is not ready to send ships through the Red Sea, despite the announcement of a ceasefire between the US and Houthi militia in Yemen.

Such a move involves a costly and complex redeployment of ships and would be difficult to justify on safety grounds, chief executive Vincent Clerc told an earnings call on Thursday.

In February, Maersk and partner Hapag-Lloyd launched the new Gemini network, based on transits around the Cape of Good Hope.