The full reopening of the Suez Canal could trigger two months of “operational meltdown” as container ships converge at European ports, a senior AP Moller-Maersk executive has warned.

Vessels from Asia taking the longer Cape of Good Hope routes will arrive in Europe at the same time as ships that leave a fortnight later but take advantage of the shorter Red Sea passage, chief commercial officer Karsten Kildahl told TradeWinds.